Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $42,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $128.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

