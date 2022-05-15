Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,158 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $236.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

