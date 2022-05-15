Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Progressive by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

