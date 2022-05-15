Citigroup Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:BBY opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

