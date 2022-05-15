Citigroup Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

