Citigroup Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.69.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
