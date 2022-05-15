Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $44.44.
Clicks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
