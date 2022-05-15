Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

