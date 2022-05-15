Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Buys A$16,143.00 in Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) insider Philippe Wolgen acquired 1,000 shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.14 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of A$16,143.00 ($11,210.42).

Philippe Wolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Philippe Wolgen sold 55,606 shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.36 ($14.14), for a total transaction of A$1,132,026.95 ($786,129.83).

The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

