CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Volume Hits $21,463.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $21,463.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007498 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,844,492 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

