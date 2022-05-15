CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 11.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 1.13% of CME Group worth $927,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME Group stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,757. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average of $229.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

