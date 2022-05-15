Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 35.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

