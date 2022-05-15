Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in April

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,515.0 days.
COCSF opened at $5.22 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)
