Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $14.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognyte Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 486,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

