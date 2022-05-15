Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

