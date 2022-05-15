Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.89.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

