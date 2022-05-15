Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.58) to €11.70 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.62 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.