Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

CMP stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

