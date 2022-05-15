Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,803 Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

