Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,274 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.