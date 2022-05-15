Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,719 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.