Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 914 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.
RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
