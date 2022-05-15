Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $137,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

