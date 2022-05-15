Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $173,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $141.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

