Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $118,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

