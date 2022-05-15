Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

