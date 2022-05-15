Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,817 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

