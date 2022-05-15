Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.