ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

