Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 344,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 47.95 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 58.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

