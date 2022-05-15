Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTX shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

