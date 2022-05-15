ContourGlobal plc (GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.01 on June 10th

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLO opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ContourGlobal has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 204.50 ($2.52).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

