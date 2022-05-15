Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $13.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

