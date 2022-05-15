Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Hits $720.40 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $720.40 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.76 or 0.00037786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,994,888 coins and its circulating supply is 61,239,010 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

