Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in April

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRZN remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.