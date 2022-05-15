CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

CorMedix stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CorMedix by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CorMedix by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

