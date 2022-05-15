Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $12.13 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $397.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00039849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,484.98 or 1.00176939 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.