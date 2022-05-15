Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $38,138,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 930,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,957. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.