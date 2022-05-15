Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 661 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

