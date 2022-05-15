Covestor Ltd Invests $162,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,318,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,124. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

