Covestor Ltd Invests $184,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

