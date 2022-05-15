Covestor Ltd Makes New $153,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.42. 1,982,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

