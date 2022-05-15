Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

