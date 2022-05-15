Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,256 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.19. 853,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.