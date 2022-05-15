Covestor Ltd Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,940. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.