Covestor Ltd Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,854,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. 1,048,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,497. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68.

