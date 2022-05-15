Covestor Ltd Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVDA stock traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,953,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972,084. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

