Credit Suisse Group Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.16.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.