Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Acquires $47,852.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $47,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

