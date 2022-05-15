CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

