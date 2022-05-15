Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after buying an additional 84,543 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $176.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

