Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Tops $676,215.42

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $676,215.42 and approximately $123,319.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

